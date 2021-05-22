Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

2-9-0

(two, nine, zero)

3-6-3-9

(three, six, three, nine)

2-8-1-7

(two, eight, one, seven)

4-4-8-8

(four, four, eight, eight)

06-15-23-47-56, Cash Ball: 1

(six, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)

07-11-22-31-33

(seven, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000

3-1-6-6-7

(three, one, six, six, seven)

4-8-6-0-0

(four, eight, six, zero, zero)

06-09-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(six, nine, seventeen, eighteen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Estimated jackpot: $218 million

