Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

4-4-8-8

(four, four, eight, eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 22, 2021 5:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 22, 2021 5:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 22, 2021 5:23 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 22, 2021 5:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 22, 2021 5:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 22, 2021 5:25 PM