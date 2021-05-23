Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

6-4-1-1

(six, four, one, one)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 23, 2021 8:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 23, 2021 8:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 23, 2021 8:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 23, 2021 8:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 23, 2021 8:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 23, 2021 8:26 AM