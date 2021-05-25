Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
8-6-5
(eight, six, five)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
2-5-1-3
(two, five, one, three)
6-2-7-6
(six, two, seven, six)
0-6-0-4
(zero, six, zero, four)
08-15-19-39-55, Cash Ball: 2
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)
17-30-31-40-42
(seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, forty, forty-two)
8-9-2-8-9
(eight, nine, two, eight, nine)
9-1-5-6-3
(nine, one, five, six, three)
17-26-29-42-44-46
(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
Comments