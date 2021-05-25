Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

2-5-1-3

(two, five, one, three)

6-2-7-6

(six, two, seven, six)

0-6-0-4

(zero, six, zero, four)

08-15-19-39-55, Cash Ball: 2

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)

17-30-31-40-42

(seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, forty, forty-two)

8-9-2-8-9

(eight, nine, two, eight, nine)

9-1-5-6-3

(nine, one, five, six, three)

17-26-29-42-44-46

(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

