Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

0-6-0-4

(zero, six, zero, four)

