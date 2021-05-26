Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-1-1-3-9
(zero, one, one, three, nine)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-1-1-3-9
(zero, one, one, three, nine)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments