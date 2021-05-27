Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
2-4-7-3
(two, four, seven, three)
7-7-7-9
(seven, seven, seven, nine)
9-5-8-3
(nine, five, eight, three)
03-06-29-58-60, Cash Ball: 3
(three, six, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
22-23-28-38-42
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $931,000
0-3-7-7-9
(zero, three, seven, seven, nine)
4-4-5-6-4
(four, four, five, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
