By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

5-3-6-0

(five, three, six, zero)

6-8-4-7-9

(six, eight, four, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

May 27, 2021 12:07 PM

