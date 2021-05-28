Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments