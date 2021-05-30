Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)
4-0-1-0
(four, zero, one, zero)
8-3-8-7
(eight, three, eight, seven)
2-2-7-0
(two, two, seven, zero)
06-27-44-51-52, Cash Ball: 1
(six, twenty-seven, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
07-10-19-37-38
(seven, ten, nineteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
9-1-4-6-6
(nine, one, four, six, six)
6-8-6-6-3
(six, eight, six, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
11-13-22-27-46, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
