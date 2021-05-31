Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-9-5-6-0
(zero, nine, five, six, zero)
