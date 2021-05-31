Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-10-19-25-32
(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
