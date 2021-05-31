Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-10-19-25-32

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM