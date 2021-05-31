Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
2-9-3-0-8
(two, nine, three, zero, eight)
