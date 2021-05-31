Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

0-3-3-4

(zero, three, three, four)

2-9-3-0-8

(two, nine, three, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

