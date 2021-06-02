Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

2-4-6

(two, four, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 02, 2021 8:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 02, 2021 8:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 02, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 02, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 02, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 02, 2021 8:33 PM