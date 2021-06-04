Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 04, 2021 8:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

June 04, 2021 8:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 04, 2021 8:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 04, 2021 8:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 04, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 04, 2021 8:24 PM