Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

