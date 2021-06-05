Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
1-4-3-8-0
(one, four, three, eight, zero)
