By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

0-0-1-8

(zero, zero, one, eight)

3-4-7-8-6

(three, four, seven, eight, six)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

