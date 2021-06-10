Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

