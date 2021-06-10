Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-4-7-8-6
(three, four, seven, eight, six)
