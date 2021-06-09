Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

5-9-2-4

(five, nine, two, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 09, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 09, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 09, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 09, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 09, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 09, 2021 9:11 PM