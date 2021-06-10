Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-7-1
(zero, five, seven, one)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-7-1
(zero, five, seven, one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments