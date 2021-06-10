Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

0-5-7-1

(zero, five, seven, one)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 10, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 7:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 10, 2021 7:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 7:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 10, 2021 7:36 PM