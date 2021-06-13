Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
8-5-7
(eight, five, seven)
5-8-5-6
(five, eight, five, six)
9-7-5-6
(nine, seven, five, six)
6-3-6-9
(six, three, six, nine)
16-21-23-24-58, Cash Ball: 4
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
04-12-19-34-42
(four, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
3-5-0-6-5
(three, five, zero, six, five)
7-0-2-4-4
(seven, zero, two, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
