ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

5-8-5-6

(five, eight, five, six)

9-7-5-6

(nine, seven, five, six)

6-3-6-9

(six, three, six, nine)

16-21-23-24-58, Cash Ball: 4

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

04-12-19-34-42

(four, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

3-5-0-6-5

(three, five, zero, six, five)

7-0-2-4-4

(seven, zero, two, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

