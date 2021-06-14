Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

0-6-2-9

(zero, six, two, nine)

3-6-4-4

(three, six, four, four)

6-6-9-9

(six, six, nine, nine)

02-08-24-26-43, Cash Ball: 3

(two, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-three; Cash Ball: three)

03-08-10-25-40

(three, eight, ten, twenty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

4-1-2-5-2

(four, one, two, five, two)

1-6-6-2-3

(one, six, six, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

