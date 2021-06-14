Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
0-6-2-9
(zero, six, two, nine)
3-6-4-4
(three, six, four, four)
6-6-9-9
(six, six, nine, nine)
02-08-24-26-43, Cash Ball: 3
(two, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-three; Cash Ball: three)
03-08-10-25-40
(three, eight, ten, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
4-1-2-5-2
(four, one, two, five, two)
1-6-6-2-3
(one, six, six, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments