Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
0-6-2-9
(zero, six, two, nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
