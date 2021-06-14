Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

0-6-2-9

(zero, six, two, nine)

