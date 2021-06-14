Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
4-1-2-5-2
(four, one, two, five, two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
