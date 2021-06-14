Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

6-6-9-9

(six, six, nine, nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 14, 2021 12:56 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 14, 2021 12:55 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 12:54 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 12:54 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 12:54 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 12:54 AM