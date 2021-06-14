Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-08-10-25-40
(three, eight, ten, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-08-10-25-40
(three, eight, ten, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments