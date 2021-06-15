Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
5-2-3-9
(five, two, three, nine)
8-5-3-4
(eight, five, three, four)
7-2-3-8
(seven, two, three, eight)
18-20-45-57-60, Cash Ball: 4
(eighteen, twenty, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
03-15-24-25-26
(three, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
7-3-6-6-3
(seven, three, six, six, three)
6-1-3-1-8
(six, one, three, one, eight)
12-20-22-32-43-45
(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
