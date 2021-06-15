Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-15-24-25-26

(three, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 15, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 14, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

June 15, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM