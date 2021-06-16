Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
2-7-1-7-2
(two, seven, one, seven, two)
