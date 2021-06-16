Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
5-8-2-8
(five, eight, two, eight)
GA Lottery.
