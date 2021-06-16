Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
9-6-7-1
(nine, six, seven, one)
6-9-9-5
(six, nine, nine, five)
10-32-41-42-51, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
3-0-3-0-6
(three, zero, three, zero, six)
4-6-6-8-9
(four, six, six, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Comments