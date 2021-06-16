Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

9-6-7-1

(nine, six, seven, one)

6-9-9-5

(six, nine, nine, five)

10-32-41-42-51, Cash Ball: 1

(ten, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

3-0-3-0-6

(three, zero, three, zero, six)

4-6-6-8-9

(four, six, six, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

