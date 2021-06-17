Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

7-3-4-1

(seven, three, four, one)

0-5-3-9

(zero, five, three, nine)

7-9-4-6

(seven, nine, four, six)

03-18-23-50-53, Cash Ball: 4

(three, eighteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Cash Ball: four)

03-20-33-37-40

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)

5-5-3-3-2

(five, five, three, three, two)

4-2-2-5-7

(four, two, two, five, seven)

03-20-26-35-37-43

(three, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

