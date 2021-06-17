Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-20-33-37-40

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 17, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 17, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

June 17, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 17, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 17, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 17, 2021 11:12 PM