Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
9-0-6-7
(nine, zero, six, seven)
3-8-2-1
(three, eight, two, one)
9-2-7-4
(nine, two, seven, four)
26-29-41-57-60, Cash Ball: 4
(twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
10-18-21-36-39
(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
9-1-0-9-1
(nine, one, zero, nine, one)
0-7-0-0-2
(zero, seven, zero, zero, two)
01-14-26-33-36-41
(one, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Comments