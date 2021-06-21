Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

9-1-0-9-1

(nine, one, zero, nine, one)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 21, 2021 10:38 PM