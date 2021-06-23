Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1-2-6-1-6
(one, two, six, one, six)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1-2-6-1-6
(one, two, six, one, six)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments