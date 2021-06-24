Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-11-21-27-32

(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $506,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 24, 2021 10:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 24, 2021 10:41 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 24, 2021 10:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 24, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 24, 2021 10:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 24, 2021 10:38 PM