Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

