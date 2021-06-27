Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-5-2-6-7
(seven, five, two, six, seven)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-5-2-6-7
(seven, five, two, six, seven)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments