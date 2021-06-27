Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

3-2-9-0

(three, two, nine, zero)

2-2-9-7

(two, two, nine, seven)

9-4-7-5

(nine, four, seven, five)

03-13-33-41-48, Cash Ball: 2

(three, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

02-03-31-33-40

(two, three, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

8-7-6-7-2

(eight, seven, six, seven, two)

7-5-2-6-7

(seven, five, two, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 27, 2021 2:36 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 2:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 2:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 27, 2021 2:36 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 27, 2021 2:36 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 27, 2021 2:36 AM