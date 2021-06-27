Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-4-1
(eight, four, one)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
3-2-9-0
(three, two, nine, zero)
2-2-9-7
(two, two, nine, seven)
9-4-7-5
(nine, four, seven, five)
03-13-33-41-48, Cash Ball: 2
(three, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
02-03-31-33-40
(two, three, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
8-7-6-7-2
(eight, seven, six, seven, two)
7-5-2-6-7
(seven, five, two, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $61 million
08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Comments