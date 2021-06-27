Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-2-3-1-6
(three, two, three, one, six)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-2-3-1-6
(three, two, three, one, six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments