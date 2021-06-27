Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
4-7-4-1
(four, seven, four, one)
