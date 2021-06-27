Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

4-7-4-1

(four, seven, four, one)

