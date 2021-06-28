Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

1-4-6-0

(one, four, six, zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 28, 2021 4:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 28, 2021 4:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 28, 2021 4:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 28, 2021 4:16 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 28, 2021 4:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 28, 2021 4:15 AM