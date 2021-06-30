Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-27-30-34-41
(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game.
Comments