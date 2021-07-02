Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

2-5-5-1

(two, five, five, one)

5-0-1-6

(five, zero, one, six)

01-09-12-13-20, Cash Ball: 1

(one, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty; Cash Ball: one)

6-3-7-2-7

(six, three, seven, two, seven)

2-9-8-0-3

(two, nine, eight, zero, three)

08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

