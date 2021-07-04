Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-05-09-26-35
(two, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $403,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-05-09-26-35
(two, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $403,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments