Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-14-22-27-42

(eight, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 07, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM